Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian and Grogu could be the start of a trilogy

Giancarlo Esposito has hinted that ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ could be the start of a trilogy.

The 66-year-old actor played the villainous Moff Gideon in the hit ‘Star Wars’ show ‘The Mandalorian’, and with the Disney+ series now due to be followed by a feature film, Esposito has teased that writers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau may take inspiration from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by developing future sequels.

During a recent appearance at Dragon Con, the actor said: "As in the MCU, Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go.

"Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a ‘Mandalorian’ movie. My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of… [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

Esposito - who starred in the series opposite Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and the late Carl Weathers - was last seen as Moff Gideon in the third season’s finale where the Imperial met his fiery fate, although 'The Boys' actor thinks his alter ego could still be alive.

He explained to attendees at the Mega Con Orlando in February: "So what you put out is what you receive, and I believe your mind can control a lot of your circumstances.

"And no matter what your circumstance is, you can overcome much of that circumstance if you're in the right mindset. I am not gonna die, so, therefore, Moff Gideon is not dead!"

Esposito will next be seen in the Marvel blockbuster ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, where he will star opposite Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford as the villain Sidewinder.

The ‘Breaking Bad’ star had previously said he viewed his debut in the MCU as "the next step" in his career.