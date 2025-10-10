Garrett Hedlund teases possible involvement in Tron: Ares

Garrett Hedlund has teased his possible involvement in Tron: Ares.

In 2010's Tron: Legacy, the actor played Sam Flynn, who is transported into a virtual reality called "The Grid" and called on to fight a malevolent program alongside his father Kevin and the algorithm Quorra, played by Jeff Bridges and Olivia Wilde.

While Bridges has a confirmed role in the upcoming sequel Tron: Ares, Hedlund and Wilde have not been officially attached to the project. However, Hedlund teased a possible appearance as he gushed over the movie in an interview with Collider.

"Man, I'm very excited for Tron: Ares coming to fruition. I'm very excited about what that's gonna bring not only the Tron fan base, but the world of The Grid," he shared. "I'm really proud over all the obstacles they have with that one to see it come to fruition. And who knows? Maybe it's not the last anyone will see of Sam and Quorra."

The Tulsa King star added, "I could drill down on this, but the visuals of seeing some of that Tron stuff in the real world and the footage that I saw is like, 'Get the f**k outta here.' I'm so excited."

Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith, while Bridges once again plays video game designer Kevin Flynn, the role he originated in the 1982 sci-fi Tron.

The story follows Leto's character Ares, a computer program sent from the digital realm into the real world to introduce artificial intelligence beings to humans.

The film is due to be released on 10 October 2025.