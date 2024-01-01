Jodie Turner-Smith details 'complicated' co-parenting journey with Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has shared details of her co-parenting journey with ex-husband Joshua Jackson.

The 38-year-old British actress married Dawson's Creek star Jackson, 46, in 2019 but they split in 2023.

Together, the former couple are parents to four-year-old daughter Juno and Turner-Smith has explained the trials she has faced caring for her child while she is working in the UK and she is at school in the USA.

She told Glamour, "It's an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone, because you're used to being with your child all the time. But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone's trying to figure it out."

The White Noise actress continued, "Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you're splitting up is because you have different lives, it's only further complicated by how you're going to co-parent."

Discussing the fact there are times she is on the other side of the world from her child due to work, the actress added, "This is going to be the thing I look back on and think, 'Wow, I survived that'. This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

Turner-Smith also addressed the fact Jackson quickly moved on to start dating Lupita Nyong'o, 41, after their split.

She said, "He can do whatever he wants. Just be good to Juno and be good to Juno's mum, because I'm going to be Juno's mum forever. It's really not for me to have an opinion on his journey."