Pamela Anderson emotionally discusses her return to acting

Pamela Anderson has emotionally discussed her return to acting saying she'd "almost forgotten" the joy of the art.

The 57-year-old Canadian actress is best known for her role as C.J. Parker in iconic TV drama Baywatch - and she has gone on to become an activist away from the screen.

In recent years, the star has struggled with matters of the heart as she split from husband Dan Hayhurst in 2022 and faced humiliation that same year as Disney produced a high-profile drama about her sex tape past.

Speaking at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year awards in London on Tuesday, Anderson shared her joy at appearing in Gia Coppola's new film The Last Showgirl.

She said, according to The Sun, "Gia, you gave me such a perfect chance in this film. You set the stage for me to shine, a place to put some of my hurt. And this role totally set me free.

"This role helped me shake off the cobwebs of a dream I'd almost forgotten - to be an actress. The mask came off and the world opened up."

She emotionally continued, "I'm living in the mystery of what no one knows next, and that's exciting. You get an opportunity to be here, let alone a second chance. I'm a survivor of sexual violence. I now see the pattern I was stuck in. And I know it takes tremendous strength to heal.

"These last few years felt like a fresh slate. What happened to me defined me. But it's what I do that defines me."This is what my best looks like. And that's good enough."