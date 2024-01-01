Andrew Garfield teases possible Spider-Man return

Andrew Garfield has teased he will return to play Spider-Man in a new superhero film.

The 41-year-old actor played Peter Parker and his web-swinging alter-ego in the Sony films The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014 before handing the mantle to Tom Holland.

Garfield reprised his role alongside Holland and original Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire in 2021's Sony-Marvel adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home - but has explained he would gladly wear the suit again.

He told Esquire, "For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."

He added, "I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I'm joyful in return."

The actor had been tipped to appear in a third The Amazing Spider-Man film, but plans were cancelled following the release of the second film.

Garfield told Esquire, "(No Way Home) was really healing for me."

There have been rumours Sony hope to bring back Garfield for a fourth instalment in a super-hero film, but the studio has not confirmed such plans as yet.

A fourth Sony film starring Holland in the title role is said to be in motion - and in August this year, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had been approached to film the movie.