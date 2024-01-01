Jax Taylor cedes custody of son to Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor has given Brittany Cartwright full legal and physical custody of their son.

The model and actor, real name Jason Michael Cauchi, represented himself at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County while signing over his rights to Cruz in court documents obtained by Page Six.

Taylor listed their Los Angeles home as their only asset and requested to divide the property "at a later time".

The Vanderpump Rules co-stars first got together in 2015. They married in June 2019 in Kentucky, welcoming their baby boy two years later.

In February, the pair revealed their separation, with Cartwright filing for divorce six months later.

Taylor sought mental health treatment last month, revealing that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

The reality star has since admitted he is a narcissist.

"I breadcrumb, I love bomb, gaslighting, I do all these things," Taylor admitted on an episode of his and Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast.

"I had no idea there were terms for these things," he continued, noting he wanted to "break the cycle" for Cruz.

Cartwright gave an update this week on the couple's co-parenting relationship. "We're OK," she told E! News. "It is what it is. Obviously we're both going to put Cruz first. It's going to be fine no matter what because we both love him so much."