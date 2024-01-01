Multiple women claim romantic relationships with RFK Jr - report

Robert F Kennedy Jr has allegedly been conducting romantic relationships with at least three other women amid the Olivia Nuzzi affair.

Three more women have come forward claiming to have had a romantic relationship with the politician within the past year, according to a report by American news website Mediaite.

The three women reportedly met Kennedy through Children's Health Defense, a group known for its anti-vaccine disinformation, which is chaired by the politician.

In the wake of the scandal involving Kennedy and New York magazine correspondent Nuzzi, the women have been sharing their alleged experiences with one another in text messages, which have since been leaked and reviewed.

Reps for the former Presidential candidate insisted Kennedy has never strayed outside his marriage to actor Cheryl Hines.

"This story is untrue," they said in a statement. "Mr Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage."

Nuzzi, meanwhile, was put on leave last month after admitting her relationship with a former reporting subject had "turned personal".

Although she did not name Kennedy, the journalist notably wrote a profile piece on him during his Presidential campaign last year.

Kennedy has been married to Hines since 2014.