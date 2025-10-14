Reese Witherspoon co-writing novel with Harlan Coben

Reese Witherspoon is co-writing a book with author Harlan Coben.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress-entrepreneur shared a photo of her posing next to the bestselling writer of mystery novels and thrillers.

In the accompanying caption, Reese announced that she is working on a book with Harlan that is due to be released on 14 October 2025.

"I'm beyond excited to share that I'm co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben !" she enthused. "As a massive fan of Harlan's work, I can't believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me. I'm either the most persuasive person alive or the idea of this book is just TOO GOOD! Maybe both ?? I honestly can't wait for you all to read it!"

The untitled work will be published by Grand Central Publishing and will soon be available for pre-order.

Reese didn't offer any further details on the subject of the novel.

But in light of the exciting news, a number of her celebrity friends posted supportive messages.

"Wait, WHAT? How were we just texting and you said NOTHING about this?!?" commented Gwyneth Paltrow, while Mindy Kaling wrote, "WHAT!!! REESE WHAT A FLEX YOU MULTI-HYPHE!!!!"

Coben released his latest book, I Will Find You, last year.

He has also found success with developing his novels into TV shows and films as part of a deal with Netflix, with The Stranger premiering in 2020 and Fool Me Once unveiled in January.