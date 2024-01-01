General Hospital actor Ron Hale dies

Soap opera star Ron Hale has died.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Mike Corbin on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 78 on 27 August.

In an obituary recently published online, a spokesperson revealed that Hale died at his home in St. George, South Carolina. A cause of death was not shared.

Born Ronald Hale Thigpen, the actor played Corbin on General Hospital from 1995 until his retirement in 2010.

He was also known for portraying Roger Coleridge on the soap opera Ryan's Hope for the duration of its run between 1975 and 1989.

Following the sad news, a representative for General Hospital posted a tribute on X.

"The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," they wrote. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

In addition, Days of Our Lives actor Billy Warlock also honoured his late friend with a heartfelt post.

"It's with a heavy heart that we've lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you," he stated.

Hale made his onscreen debut in an episode of N.Y.P.D. in 1968 and also appeared in the TV series Search for Tomorrow.

He also played Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the 1976 film All The President's Men and earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his performance in Ryan's Hope.

Hale is survived by his four nephews and nieces.