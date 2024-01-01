Halle Berry to star opposite Chris Hemsworth in thriller Crime 101

Halle Berry has joined the cast of the thriller ‘Crime 101’.

The 58-year-old actress will star opposite the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in the Amazon MGM Studios movie, which will adapt Don Winslow’s 2021 short story of the same name.

The book follows a series of high-level jewellery robberies on the Pacific Coast Highway that remain unsolved after years of investigations, mostly because the criminal behind the jobs has lived by a strict code they call 'Crime 101'.

While local police believe the raids are linked to the Colombian cartels, Detective Lou Lubesnick thinks it is all the work of one person, and attempts to track the criminal down himself before the perpetrator can complete one final score.

The picture is due to begin shooting in two weeks and will see ‘American Animals’ filmmaker Bart Layton direct, while Hemsworth produces alongside Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Berry can currently be seen in the horror flick ‘Never Let Go’, where she stars as a mother of twins who is convinced that a mysterious evil force has engulfed the globe, and attempts to protect her two boys by locking them away from the world and getting them to remain physically connected to her at all times.

The ‘John Wick’ star explained her character's strict rules came "from a place of love" for her two sons because she knew there would be devastating consequences for them if they didn't toe the line.

Berry told Bloody Disgusting: "She’s walking a line of toughness but what’s the opposite of that? Well, they perish. And I think if they were truly harmed, that’s unthinkable for her.

"So that’s where the toughness comes from. It really generates from a place of love.

"And that’s what I connected to when I had to play those tough moments, or those harsh moments. Deep down it was her sense of love for these boys that made her desperately want to protect them. And protect them from some of the hardships of what she’s had to deal with in her life.

"Like in the old world before we’re dropped into this movie. She knows better than anyone what that tough world out there can do to you."