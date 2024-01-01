Beyoncé and Selena Gomez's mums stopped them becoming divas

Beyoncé and Selena Gomez's mothers have explained how they stopped their famous daughters becoming 'divas'.

Tina Knowles is the proud mother of chart icon Beyonce - as well as singing daughter Solange - while Mandy Teefey is mother to recently minted billionaire Gomez.

The ladies were joined by the mothers of singer Billie Eilish and sports star Travis Kelce for a cover shoot with Glamour magazine in which all four women discussed their experiences as mothers.

Both Knowles and Teefey discussed the moment they realised their daughters were at risk of turning into entitled divas - and they stepped in to bring them back down to earth.

Knowles recalled to the magazine, "We had some moments where I was like, 'Listen, they can pick up their own suitcases... You look people in the eye, say hello, don't turn into a diva. That's not going to work here.'

"You have to teach your kids that ... because everybody's trying to handle everything for them and kissing their butts sometimes. And I am like, 'No, no, no, you're not helpless.'"

And Teefey recalled of Gomez, "She was getting out of the trailer, and there was an umbrella, and they were holding it for her, and then they were bringing her food and all this stuff.

"I was like, 'She can hold her own umbrella.' She needs to learn how to pump her own gas in her car. She needs to be a person first."

Knowles and Teefey alongside Eilish's mother Maggie Baird and Kelce's mother Donna were celebrated by the American magazine for the annual Women of the Year issue.