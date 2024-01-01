Nikki Garcia gets restraining order against Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev.

TMZ reported the judge signed off on the order, barring Chigvintsev from contacting Garcia or their child. He is also prohibited from coming within 100 yards of them or their home unless it's for court-ordered visits.

In the filing, the WWE Divas alum claimed Chigvintsev "tackled me multiple times and pinned me to the ground while our child was present".

Garcia - also known by her pro-wrestling name Nikki Bella - alleged the professional dancer had been "increasingly angry, snapping at me, and yelling" since discovering he'd been cut from Dancing with the Stars.

Garcia detailed how an argument escalated to the point where Chigvintsev forced her to the bathroom floor and started pressing down on her chest near her sternum. She said she felt like she was suffocating and grabbed at his neck to get him off her.

According to the reality star, this wasn't the first time her husband had been allegedly violent with her.

Garcia alleged that in mid-2023, her now-estranged husband "violently grabbed me around my waist" to keep her away from their child. She also claimed there were several times she was verbally abused.

The ex-wrestler said she doesn't want her son to grow up in a turbulent environment and believes Chigvintsev needs therapy and anger management.