Halle Bailey and DDG split

Halle Bailey and her rapper boyfriend DDG have broken up less than a year after welcoming their son, Halo.

Darryl Dwayne 'DDG' Granberry Jr broke the news on Instagram.

"After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways," the YouTuber wrote.

"This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for us both. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared.

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other," he continued.

"As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

Bailey and DDG were first linked in January 2022 when they were spotted together at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

They made their red carpet debut in June that same year at the BET Awards.

The Little Mermaid star welcomed her son, Halo, with DDG in December 2023 after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

The couple took a family holiday to Italy in July and shared the first photos of Halo's face during the trip.