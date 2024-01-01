That '90s Show cancelled by Netflix

Netflix is not proceeding with more episodes of That '90s Show.

The news was confirmed on Instagram by lead actor Kurtwood Smith, who played Red Forman on the show.

"I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I've said it before but it's worth mentioning again, this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with," Smith wrote in his message to fans.

"Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkid's friends and neighbours, the original cast members of That 70's Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons."

The cancellation comes a little over a month after Part Three - the second half of Season Two - of the That 70s Show sequel was released.

Set in 1995, Leia Forman - played by Callie Haverda - is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty, played by Debra Jo Rupp - and the stern glare of Red.

The 10-episode first season featured appearances by several That '70s Show stars, including Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.