Tom Selleck voices 'frustration' over cancellation of Blue Bloods

Tom Selleck is "frustrated" by the cancellation of Blue Bloods because it remains "wildly successful".

Last year, CBS officials announced that season 14 would be the last of the police procedural drama, with the first half of the show airing in February and the last eight episodes set to debut on 18 October.

But during an interview for TV Insider published on Thursday, Tom - who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan - revealed that he believed the programme could keep on going.

"I'm kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful," he began. "In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number nine out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're number six!"

Tom went on to insist that he didn't want to be the "bitter old guy" trying to hold onto the show.

Instead, the Magnum, P.I. icon argued that Blue Bloods has never received enough credit from network executives.

"I don't believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here's a show you can programme in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe," the 79-year-old continued. "My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom noted how rare it is for a cast to remain so tight.

Blue Bloods also features Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes.

"There's isn't a single one of them who didn't want to come back. Most shows don't end that way - there's petty jealousy and all sorts of things - and we seemed to overcome that. It's something for everybody to hang their hats on and be proud of," he added.