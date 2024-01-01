Rebel Wilson countersues The Deb producers

Rebel Wilson has countersued the producers of her directorial debut The Deb.

The Australian star has countersued Amanda Ghost, Cameron Gregor and Vince Holden, accusing them of "theft, bullying and sexual misconduct".

The lawsuit comes just months after the three producers sued Wilson in July after she took to Instagram to accuse them of mismanaging the film's funds and "inappropriate behaviour towards the film's star" Charlotte MacInnes.

Ghost, Gregor and Holden hit back at the actress' claims, calling them "false, defamatory and disappointing" and filed a defamation lawsuit on 12 July.

In her countersuit, Wilson claims Ghost sexually harassed MacInnes and "forced MacInnes to live in her Bondi Beach penthouse apartment with her", where "Ghost took a shower and a bath with MacInnes".

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, MacInnes denied the allegations.

"There is no truth to the allegations made involving me," she stated. "I made a statement to the film team when this was first said in September 2023, and I am saying this again now to draw a line under it. Making false accusations undermines real victims, and I won't be the subject of a fabricated narrative."

Wilson has also accused the producers of taking money from the film, claiming they "embezzled AU $900,000 (£470,000) from the film's budget to be split between them".

The Pitch Perfect actress also alleged that the trio began their "malicious and unyielding retaliatory campaign" against her after she brought her allegations to the attention of executive producer Danny Cohen. Also, she claimed that Gregor threatened to shut down the film unless she withdrew her sexual misconduct complaint against Ghost.

The star's attorney Bryan Freedman declared in a statement, "Stay tuned, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There is much more to come."

Despite the ongoing legal battle, The Deb premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 15 September.