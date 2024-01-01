Saoirse Ronan 'hasn't been asked' to star in Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia films

Saoirse Ronan "hasn't been asked" to star in Greta Gerwig's upcoming movie adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia book series.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the Irish actress was asked to address the rumour that she'll have a supporting role in her frequent collaborator's next project.

"She hasn't asked me yet. She's writing it," Ronan stated. "We have the kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, 'So I'll be in this, just so you know.' And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, 'Okay.' But she honestly hasn't asked me about Narnia. I think she's so kind of wrapped up in writing it right now."

Ronan starred in Gerwig's solo directorial debut Lady Bird in 2017 and her second outing, Little Women, in 2019. The 30-year-old, who received Oscar nominations for both of those films, was unable to appear in Gerwig's third movie, Barbie, because the shoot clashed with production on her new drama The Outrun.

"I'm still devastated that I didn't get to be in it," she said, before sharing that she was going to be "a weird Barbie" alongside Kate McKinnon in the movie phenomenon.

While she hasn't yet been asked to star in Gerwig's adaptation of C.S. Lewis's novels, it is still highly likely that Ronan might end up in the film. She previously confirmed to The Wrap in January that she would be giving the director a call about a role.

The Chronicles of Narnia novels were previously adapted into three films - The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader - between 2005 and 2010.