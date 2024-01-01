Sophie Turner suggested Kit Harington for new movie The Dreadful

Sophie Turner suggested her former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington for her new horror The Dreadful.

The British actress, who also produced the film, pitched her former on-screen half-brother as her co-star in the upcoming Gothic horror.

"They were trying to find someone for that role, and I was like, 'You can't not have Kit,'" she said in an interview with The Times. "It's set around the time of the Wars of the Roses, so we'll probably be floating about in robes on clifftops again."

In the horror, Turner plays Anne, who lives a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society with her mother-in-law Morwen. Harington plays a man from their past who returns in her life and sets off a sequence of events that become a turning point for her.

The project, to be directed by Natasha Kermani from her own script, was announced in February and filming is due to get underway soon.

Turner and Harington played half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019. The 28-year-old admitted to the outlet that it was impossible to match the show's success with her post-Thrones projects.

"Game of Thrones was such a big show that I felt like nothing I did next was going to be as good," she candidly shared. "I went away for a little bit, so now I feel like I don't have that pressure on me of everyone going, 'What is she going to do next?'"

Turner, who has starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The Staircase since Thrones ended, recently returned to screens after a two-year break with the TV crime series Joan.

In addition to The Dreadful, she has three other projects in the pipeline, including the sci-fi film Cloud One.