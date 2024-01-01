Saoirse Ronan reflects on losing at Oscars four times

Saoirse Ronan has reflected on losing at the Oscars four times.

The 30-year-old Irish actress has poked fun at the fact that she has been nominated for an Oscar four times, only to go home empty-handed each time.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, Saoirse joked that her friends and family refer to her as "four times the loser".

The star was nominated for the prestigious award for her roles in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Host Jimmy then pointed out that Saoirse's husband, actor Jack Lowden, was nominated for his first Emmy this year for his role in Slow Horses, but failed to win.

"We're a house of losers," The Outrun star quipped.

"I just think I've gotten so used to losing now, like I don't win anything," Saoirse continued. "So I've gotten so used to losing that I said to him, 'Okay, your category is like second one up, so when you lose, we'll go to the bar, because inevitably that's what's going to happen, we'll go to the bar and we'll get our popcorn and we'll have a great night and it won't matter that we both lost.'"

When asked if Jack, 34, was offended by her pessimism, Saoirse explained that the actor "knew he was going to lose".

"We have very low expectations for ourselves," she added jokingly.

The Little Women actress went on to tell Jimmy that Jack hadn't written an acceptance speech for the awards show, but if he had won, he would have been able to think on his feet.

The Scottish star was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series but lost to The Morning Show's Billy Crudup in September.