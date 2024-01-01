Hugh Grant's parents were 'not at all supportive' of his career

Hugh Grant's parents were unfazed when he became a famous actor.

The British actor's parents Fynvola and James were not particularly interested in the film industry and remained unbothered even after their son became the star of '90s films like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Sense and Sensibility in the 1990s.

"They were not at all supportive. My mother was a churchgoer and wanted me to be the Archbishop of Canterbury!" he remarked on The Graham Norton Show on Friday. "In their world showbusiness meant nothing."

While he became globally famous for Richard Curtis' romantic comedy in 1994, he wasn't treated any differently at home.

"I remember when Four Weddings and a Funeral came out my mother went to a dinner party with like-minded people and when asked about her two sons she said, 'One is an investment banker and the other is a film star,'" he recalled. "Another guest said, 'How very interesting, which bank?' That's the world I grew up in."

Grant appeared on the show to promote his new horror Heretic, but he also discussed reprising his role as Daniel Cleaver in the fourth Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy.

He explained that his character was "crammed" into the upcoming film because there was no obvious fit for him in Bridget's storyline.

"It is a good and moving script - it is extremely funny but very sad," he shared. "There was no obvious role for me, but I was crammed in. So we didn't have a 60-year-old Daniel Cleaver wandering around looking at young girls I made up a good interim story for him."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be released on Valentine's Day next year.

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday evenings.