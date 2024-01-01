Hilary Swank reveals 'impossible' struggle of breastfeeding twins

Hilary Swank has opened up about how hard she found it breastfeeding twins.

The actress is mum to daughter Aya and son Ohm, who she welcomed in April 2023 with husband Philip Schneider.

Now they're 18 months old, she's reflecting about some of the difficulties of juggling twin babies.

"I never had a singleton, so I've only known two," she told People, "but I was trying to breastfeed and trying to breastfeed two at the same time was impossible for me."

She added, "I feel really, really blessed that I was able to actually breastfeed at all. That doesn't always work out like that. We (didn't) know if that was going to be a possibility. I really wanted to be able to do that personally."

The 50-year-old Oscar winner admitted that, like many mums, she prioritised her babies' wellbeing before her own, when they were first born - leading to exhaustion.

"You don't put yourself first as a mom. You have these new people and they take your priority," she said. "When you come out of it, it's a lot. You've never done it before. There's no blueprint for it. You're running on empty and you're trying to trust your instincts, and it's hard to do that when you're exhausted."

She added that it's essential to rely on those around you to help. "It 100% takes a village, and I feel so blessed to have a wonderful village," she said. "I have so much awe (for single parents) and kudos to them. I'm absolutely impressed by the ability to do that."