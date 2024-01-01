'Do not ruin Nutella for me...' Lauren LaVera reveals her one Terrifier 3 demand

Lauren LaVera wouldn't let the 'Terrifier 3' special effects team use Nutella to replicate human faeces for a scene in the film because she didn't want her love of the spread ruined.

The 30-year-old actress plays 'final girl' Sienna Shaw in the slasher sequel, which sees her heroic character take on the murderous Art the Clown - played by David Howard Thornton - who is back to wreak havoc at Christmas this time.

Lauren says one of the most memorable days on set was when her character was attacked with removed intestines and she had to bite through them to survive.

The 30-year-old actress told director Damien Leone and the team not to fill the prop intestines with the popular hazelnut chocolate spread because she'd never be able to eat it without that memory again and instead they used crushed cherries and dish soap for the effect.

In an interview with the new issue of SFX magazine, she said: “It was a special effects gag, and I still laugh about it. I won’t say who, but a character uses intestines to try and choke me, and Damien wanted me to bite through it. Of course I did, and remember the special effects team were like, ‘What are we gonna use to make it look like faeces? What do you think of Nutella?’

“I was like, ‘Do not ruin Nutella for me, I love Nutella. Use something else!'

“So instead they decided to use crushed cherries, which I don’t think I’ll be able to eat or least look at them the same. It was terrible. It was crushed up cherries and dish soap [washing-up liquid]. I don’t know why they used dish soap, but I was coughing up dish soap for days after that.

“So I bite into it and the gag is supposed to shoot out like a rainbow, and instead it went right up my nose, and that’s the take they used. I’m just choking and gagging after the take and then Damien, because he’s so sadistic, he comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘Wait, wait, suffer a little bit longer,’ and takes a picture of me!"

Although she didn't enjoy filming the scene at the time, Lauren - who also stars in the horror with Jason Patric, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, Tom Savini and Samantha Scaffidi - admits she can now look back and laugh, because the sequence is indictive of the over-the-top gore that Leone brings to the screen with the 'Terrifier' franchise.

She said: “It wasn’t one of my favourite moments! At that time, I hated Damien, but now I can look back on it and really laugh, and it’s one of my favourite moments from this set. We were always cracking jokes.”