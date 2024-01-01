JoJo Siwa 'cried for first two hours' of 21st birthday

JoJo Siwa has revealed she spent the first two hours of her 21st birthday crying.

The former child star has candidly admitted she had an emotional start to her milestone birthday back in May. She credited her good friend, TV personality Tyler Cameron, with helping her turn the day around.

"I woke up that morning and, no one knows this, I cried for the first two hours of that day," she revealed on People's Rules for Life video series. "I could have let those first two hours ruin the whole day but then I'm lucky, my best friend Tyler called me and he was like, 'Come on over, we've got bagels in the room for you. Bagels for the birthday girl.' I was like, 'Oh Ty, you have no idea you've just saved me today.' It was a great day then."

JoJo added that she also forced herself to get up, take a shower, and do 10 jumping jacks to stop herself from being "miserable".

The former Dance Moms star went on to have a "really fun day" with her friends and family, however, she noted that somebody "who was very close" to her almost ruined the celebrations.

"I took a breath and realised that she was gonna be with me all day but there was other people there as well so I made the choice to not let the one person ruin the day and let the other people that were there have the best day," she divulged.

"Don't get me wrong, I had the best 21st birthday ever. My best friends in the whole wide world were there, my family was there, it was awesome."

JoJo did not identify the person or reveal what they did on her birthday.