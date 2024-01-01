Marisa Abela felt supported by fiancé while filming Back to Black

Marisa Abela felt supported by her fiancé Jamie Bogyo while filming Back to Black.

The English actress has reflected on the support she received from her West End actor fiancé while she played singer Amy Winehouse in the biographical drama.

Speaking to Elle U.K., Marisa recalled arriving home from the first day of filming to find that Jamie had lit candles throughout the house and run her a bath.

"He gave me a hug on the bed, and literally fell asleep in that hug and woke up in the morning in the exact same position," the 27-year-old told the outlet. "That was honestly the moment that I thought, 'I can't wait to marry him.'"

Jamie announced that he had popped the question in an Instagram post on 8 July. The actor and writer shared a series of photos of the engagement, which took place on London's Primrose Hill.

In the interview, the Industry actress shared more details about the proposal.

"Thankfully, the England game was on, so it was completely dead," she joked, explaining why Primrose Hill was so quiet.

She then revealed that Jamie surprised her by inviting her close friends and family to a surprise dinner party to celebrate.

"He's the most supportive, generous, kind, funny and amazing person," Marisa gushed about her soon-to-be husband. "He's the best, I'm so lucky."

The couple started dating in 2020.