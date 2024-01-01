Halle Berry was 'wildly intrigued' by concept of Never Let Go

Halle Berry signed up to star in and produce Never Let Go because she was "wildly intrigued" by the high concept.

The new survival thriller follows a single mother and her twin sons who can't leave their remote Tennessee cabin without being tethered by a rope that protects them from an evil force.

The Oscar-winning actress explained to The Hollywood Reporter she was so taken by the premise that she wanted to produce it as well as star in it.

"I was wildly intrigued by it," she shared. "I thought, 'I want to see what life would be like for a mother who's raising two kids and never leaving this house in a forest.' It just captured my imagination. I read it with question after question after question, and after I got done reading, I thought, 'I have to do this. I have to find a way to bring this to the screen.'"

As a producer, Berry was involved in the "very tricky" process of finding her character's 10-year-old sons Nolan and Samuel, who have to carry stretches of the film on their own.

Speaking of her young co-stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins, she said, "At some point, these two young performers had to go off to the races with it, and I knew how important it was to find the right two boys at the right age who could handle that. They also had to look like (fraternal twin) brothers who had lived in the woods their whole lives."

The X-Men star added, "It was very much about putting these kids forward and putting the story forward and really making the best version of it that we possibly could."

Never Let Go is in cinemas now.