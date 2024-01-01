Keanu Reeves spins out of control at pro car racing debut

Keanu Reeves spun out and nearly crashed as he made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday.

The Matrix star lost control of his Toyota during the ninth lap of the Toyota GR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

As he was making his turn on one of the most famous racetracks in the world, the actor swerved off the racetrack and onto the grass, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle, AP News reported.

The incident happened about halfway through the 45-minute race. He was uninjured and able to hop back in for a 25th-place finish.

The Toyota GR Cup is taking place alongside the Indy 8-Hour event. Reeves had qualified 31st out of 35 cars. He is set to compete in a second race on Sunday.

Reeves has prior racing experience, winning the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach celebrity race in 2009.

The John Wick star is known to be a huge fan of racing. He attended the Formula 1 British Grand Prix qualifying race in July 2022, which he called "thrilling", telling the Express newspaper at the time, "I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they're going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable."