Kathryn Hahn reveals the 'scariest project' she has worked on so far

Kathryn Hahn has revealed the "scariest project" she has ever worked on so far.

The actress has admitted that starring in Marvel's 2021 series WandaVision, in which she plays witch Agatha Harkness, took her out of her comfort zone.

"The scariest project I've worked on is WandaVision because it was such a leap into the unknown," Kathryn told Harper's Bazaar. "My entry to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has always felt so side-door. I don't think I've had the typical MCU experience."

She continued, "WandaVision is such an experimental show. Even the creating of it felt very different. It felt like we were doing theatre in that first episode."

The Bad Moms star shared that the cast, which includes Marvel veterans Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, were a tight-knit group.

"We were a very tight ensemble, so we were really protected from the outside pressures of the scale of it," she said.

Kathryn also noted that she easily connected with her character, saying, "It was so easy to find Agatha within me - I don't know what it says about me that I was so close to a witch!"

The Step Brothers star enjoyed playing Agatha so much that she couldn't resist reprising the role for the spin-off, Agatha All Along.

"I just love her so much. When they asked me to sign on for my own show, it was such a shock," she recalled. "I basically signed on without even knowing what the arc would be or what the show would even because I trusted Jac Schaeffer, the writer, so much, and Mary Livanos, the producer. I just wanted in."

Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+.