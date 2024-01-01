Anna Kendrick relieved directorial debut isn't 'some unmitigated disaster'

Anna Kendrick is relieved her directorial debut Woman of the Hour isn't "just some unmitigated disaster".

In the true crime drama, the Pitch Perfect star plays Cheryl Bradshaw, who was matched with serial murderer and rapist Rodney Alcala during an episode of The Dating Game TV show in 1978.

After being attached to play Cheryl and produce the film for two years, Kendrick eventually pitched herself as the director.

Reflecting on the experience, the Up in the Air star jokingly told Entertainment Weekly she was relieved that she got the feature made.

"The fact that the movie is a movie at all and not just some unmitigated disaster is such a relief that there's part of me having an upwelling of even more intense imposter syndrome," she shared in her typical self-deprecating manner.

While Kendrick felt "terrified" about directing and her confidence came "in and out" on set, she found it to be the "most rewarding creative experience" of her life.

The star "would love to" continue directing, however, she quipped that if she never helmed another movie "people might not know it was a fluke".

Since she completed work on Woman of the Hour, Kendrick has been "torturing" herself about what she "should or shouldn't do next".

"I would be lucky to have anything that comes close again. So maybe I'll just be chasing that high," she stated.

Woman of the Hour will premiere on Netflix on 18 October.