Paris Hilton: 'ADHD is my superpower'

Paris Hilton has called her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) a "superpower" that has helped her build a creative empire.

The heiress turned reality TV star penned an essay for Teen Vogue in which she wrote that she struggled with her ADHD as a girl and young woman before a later in life diagnosis.

"Growing up, I was always told that I was too energetic, too distracted, too talkative - just too everything," Hilton wrote in her op-ed. "My constant need for stimulation, paired with a school system that failed to accommodate how I naturally learn, ultimately led to my time in the Troubled Teen Industry, which was apparently meant to 'fix' me," she continued."

The 43-year-old has previously spoken about how her youthful behaviour led her parents to send her to facilities including the Provo Canyon School in Utah, where she alleges she was sexually abused. Now she claims her ADHD meant she was misunderstood.

"I spent years feeling misunderstood, punished for the way my brain worked," she added. "It wasn't until much later in life that I discovered what was really happening: I had ADHD."

In the piece The Simple Life star also credited the condition with giving her a career that has spanned the worlds of TV, film, fashion, and music.

"ADHD isn't a limitation; it's a superpower. It's my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play it safe," she explained. "My brain doesn't follow a straight line - it zigzags and explores uncharted territory, allowing me to break boundaries and stay ahead of the curve.

"ADHD is the reason I've been able to anticipate trends, it's given me the creativity to build an empire, the drive to keep pushing the limits, and the empathy to connect with people on a deeper level."