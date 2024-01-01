Eleanor Tomlinson expecting first child

Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson is expecting her first child.

The British star, 32, who married rugby player Will Owen, 29, back in 2022, announced she and her husband are to become parents in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Her post included a picture of a set of baby clothes including a baby grow emblazoned with the words, "Baby Owen", a teddy bear hat and pair of matching booties.

She captioned the post, "Can't wait to meet you, little one".