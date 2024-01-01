Kathy Hilton voices support for troubled sister Kim Richards

Kathy Hilton has shared a message of support for her sister Kim Richards amid her relapse with substance abuse.

The mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton said, "We love her and we support her, and that's all I can say," in a statement to People magazine. "I think in the world there's always hope."

Last month, TMZ reported that Kim's family had cut ties with her, hoping that some tough love would inspire her to get the help she needed.

Kim was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold reportedly after an altercation with her other sister, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, last month.

A 5150 allows an adult who is experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalisation when evaluated to be a danger to others, or to him/herself.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance after displaying "incoherent" behaviour.

Kim's struggle with sobriety was documented during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the reality show's first season, which aired in 2010, Kyle accused Kim of being an alcoholic during a tense exchange. A year later, she entered rehab.

In April 2015, Kim was arrested for public intoxication at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That same year, she went to a treatment facility in Malibu.

In 2016, she recalled her addiction issues began after her split from her second husband, Gregg Davis, in 1991. "I started noticing I was drinking a lot," she admitted. "That's when my issue started."