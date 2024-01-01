NEWS Amy Poehler dating writer and producer Joel Lovell Newsdesk Share with :





Amy Poehler is reportedly dating writer and podcast producer Joel Lovell, who previously worked for the New York Times Magazine.



The comedian turned podcaster and Saturday Night Live alum has been "enjoying spending time with" the New York-based journo since "earlier this summer" according to a report by People magazine.



Poehler, who voices the starring role of Joy in the Inside Out movie franchise previously dated actor John Stamos, comedian Nick Kroll and lawyer Benjamin Graf. She is mother to two teenage sons - Archibald, 15, and Abel, 14 - who she welcomed during her nine-year marriage to her Blades of Glory leading man Will Arnett. The couple amicably divorced in 2016.



Poehler's comedy podcast Say More with Dr Sheila was released in partnership with Philadelphia-based broadcasting company Audacy, the owner of Pineapple Street where Lovell now works. It was a big hit, reaching the top spot on the Apple Podcasts comedy chart.



On 10 October, Poehler will be honoured with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award by the late comedian's children - Zak, Zelda, and Cody - during Bring Change to Mind's 12th annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser in Woodside, California.



Lovell is father to three daughters: Addie, 23, Tess, 21, and Julia, 17.

