Sarah Michelle Gellar takes 'unofficial' role in I Know What You Did sequel

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared that she will be involved behind-the-scenes on the upcoming sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr has been confirmed to reprise his role as Ray Bronson in the film that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has written and will direct.

"My best friend is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity," she explained to People magaine. "So I'm always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn't happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title."

Gellar has heard the chatter about her potentially reprising her role as Helen Shivers, but as the production for the slasher flick nears, the actress has denied rumours that she will be starring alongside Prinze Jr.

"I am dead," Gellar said of her character who died in the now-classic original from 1997.

The original film, which was loosely based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel of the same name, focused on four teenage friends who are stalked by a hook-wielding killer one year after covering up a car accident in which they supposedly killed a man.

Alongside Gellar and Prinze Jr, the cast also featured Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe in lead roles, as well as Johnny Galecki, Bridgette Wilson and the late Anne Heche, who passed away in August 2022 at the age of 53.