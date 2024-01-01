Kathy Bates recalls mother's surprising reaction to her Oscar win

Kathy Bates has recalled her mother's surprising reaction to her Academy Award win.

During an interview for CBS Sunday Morning that aired on the weekend, journalist Ben Mankiewicz asked the prolific actress how her family responded when she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the 1990 thriller Misery.

In response, Kathy admitted her mother Bertye Bates wasn't particularly impressed.

"When I won the Oscar for Misery, she said, 'I don't know what all the excitement (is) about, you didn't discover the cure for cancer,'" she recounted.

Kathy then noted that she forgot to thank her mother during her acceptance speech. However, Ben insisted she did give Bertye a mention and pulled up a clip of the moment.

Appearing stunned, Kathy put her hands over her face and appeared to be relieved. She then claimed she believed her mum "should have had my life".

"When she died, I said, 'Come into me.' I wanted her spirit to come into me," the 76-year-old said through tears. "Even though we had so many difficulties, I wanted her spirit to come into me and enjoy everything I was enjoying because of what she'd given up."

Earlier in the interview, Kathy shared that her mother and father, Langdon Bates, had put off retirement to fund her college tuition.

"My father literally had a heart attack after two or three years of giving up... he had to spend a fortune we didn't have to send me to Southern Methodist University and went to work when he was in his 70s. They gave up so much," she stated.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kathy admitted she had considered exiting Hollywood after experiencing a "betrayal" on an undisclosed project.

However, she changed her mind after landing a "wonderful" role on Matlock.

"Not retiring. And I'd love to stay with the show as long as it runs, and I hope it runs a very long time," the star added.

Legal drama Matlock, a gender flipping reboot of the original '80s series, will premiere via CBS on 17 October.