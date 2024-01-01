Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh didn't hear 'cut' while shooting We Live in Time sex scene

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh accidentally went "further" with their sex scene for We Live in Time because they didn't hear the director yell "cut".

In the romance drama, the British actors play an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée who find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together.

During a recent interview at the 92nd Street Y in New York, Garfield revealed that they shot their sex scenes in a closed set, meaning they were only accompanied by the cinematographer and a boom operator and the director John Crowley was in a different room.

For one "very intimate, passionate sex scene", neither of them heard Crowley say "cut" and carried on - much to the embarrassment of their DP Stuart Bentley.

"The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it," Garfield recalled, according to a clip shared on social media. "And we get into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to because we didn't hear 'cut' and it's feeling safe. And we're just kinda like, 'OK, we'll just go into the next thing, we'll let this progress, and we'll just carry on.'"

He continued, "And at a certain point, both of us, we're both kind of telepathically saying to each other, 'This definitely feels like a longer take'... I look up, and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator. Stuart has the camera by his side and he's turned into the wall."

The audience burst into laughter as Garfield stood up and impersonated Bentley and his camera facing the wall.

We Live in Time will be released in U.K. cinemas on 1 January.