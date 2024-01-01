Halle Berry thanks Matthew Vaughn for revealing 'shady' behaviour on X-Men 3

Halle Berry has thanked director Matthew Vaughn for revealing the "shady" decision-making behind-the-scenes on X-Men: The Last Stand.

During a panel at New York Comic Con in October 2023, the Kingsman: The Secret Service filmmaker revealed that he dropped out of the 2006 film after he allegedly discovered a fake script that had been drafted to dupe Berry into reprising her role as Storm in the third X-Men movie.

Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actress shared a TikTok video about Vaughn's comments on social media and thanked the director for divulging what was going on behind her back.

"Ya just never know the shady s**t going on behind ya back! Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light," she wrote, adding a candle emoji.

During the panel, the British filmmaker recalled going into an executive's office and discovering the fake Halle Berry script, in which her character creates a thunderstorm and saves dying children in Africa.

"(I went,) 'What is this?' (They said,) 'Oh, it's Halle Berry's script. I went, 'OK, because she hasn't signed up yet.' 'But this is what she wants it to be, and once she signs up, we'll throw it in the bin,'" Vaughn claimed. "I was like, 'Wow, you're gonna do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm? I'm outta here.' So I quit at that point."

Berry had already played Storm, a mutant who can control the weather, in the first two X-Men movies, which were directed by Bryan Singer. She ultimately signed on for The Last Stand, which was helmed by Brett Ratner after Vaughn dropped out.

Despite the incident, Vaughn eventually made X-Men: First Class with a new cast five years later in 2011.