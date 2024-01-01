Celine Dion gets soaked in Gatorade in surprise Sunday Night Football video

Celine Dion got drenched in Gatorade during a surprise introductory video on U.S. TV show Sunday Night Football.

The My Heart Will Go On singer starred in a pre-recorded video that aired before Sunday night's live American football match between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wearing a vintage sweatshirt commemorating the Cowboys vs. Steelers Super Bowl game in 1996, the Canadian singer said, "I think my favourite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were, to prove our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever. You know what I'm talking about, right?"

As her 1996 song It's All Coming Back to Me Now played in the background, Dion continued, "Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back. The love affair. Well, maybe not 'love' the way I usually sing about it. But still... work with me here."

She added, "Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. The Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday night."

The Think Twice hitmaker then looked shocked as icy orange Gatorade rained down on her, leaving her completely soaking wet. After the Gatorade shower, Dion proved she took the gag in good humour by grinning and fist-pumping the air.

As per tradition, American football players pour a cooler full of Gatorade and ice over the head of their coach after a meaningful win.

Dion has slowly been returning to public life this year after taking time off to focus on her health after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. She notably sang from the Eiffel Tower in Paris during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games in July.