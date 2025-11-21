Katy O’Brian to star opposite Glen Powell in The Running Man

Katy O’Brian has joined the cast of 'The Running Man'.

‘The Mandalorian’ actress, 35, will be reuniting with her ‘Twisters’ co-star Glen Powell in the upcoming adaption of Stephen King’s 1982 thriller of the same name, which will be directed by ‘Baby Driver’ filmmaker Edgar Wright.

The book - which was previously adapted for the big screen in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led flick in 1987 - follows a falsely convicted police officer who is forced to participate in the TV game show ‘The Running Man’, which sees convicts have to run to freedom to avoid a brutal death.

Paramount Pictures recently announced the upcoming picture will hit cinemas on 21 November 2025, with production rumoured to start later this year.

Previously, Powell revealed he was "doing a lot of sprinting" to prepare for the movie.

Speaking with Screen Rant, he said: "I have been doing a lot of sprinting. That's all I can say. I've been working on my sprint."

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star gushed about getting the chance to work with "one of [his] favourite filmmakers" and teased the director would be adding adding "a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour" to the flick.

He continued: "No, I'll say that Edgar Wright has been one of my favourite filmmakers for as long as I can remember. I think since ‘Shaun of the Dead’, I was like, ‘I can't wait to work with this guy’.

"And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct.

"‘The Running Man’ is something he's so passionate about, and we're really taking the Stephen King book and just adding a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour to it, and it has been awesome. That's going to be a really fun one; I’m super excited about it."

Powell also explained he would be juggling work on the project with completing his degree in Spanish and Early American History at the University of Texas in Austin, which he plans to complete over Zoom.

He told IndieWire: "I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular.

"I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I'm going to be shooting ‘The Running Man’ in the fall. So, I'm going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams.

"So, they're letting me figure it out [with] distance learning. And I'm obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams."