Rachel McAdams to reunite with Sam Raimi for his first horror movie in 15 years

Rachel McAdams is reportedly in talks to star in Sam Raimi’s ‘Send Help’.

The 45-year-old actress worked with the director, 64, on his 2022 Marvel film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, and she is now in negotiations for the leading role in the upcoming horror flick - the filmmaker’s first project in the genre since 2009’s ‘Drag Me to Hell’.

Talks about McAdams’ involvement in the project are reportedly still in the early stages.

As well as directing, Raimi will be producing the upcoming movie, which is being penned by ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ writers Damien Shannon and Mark Swift.

In ‘Multiverse of Madness’, McAdams reprised her role as surgeon Christine Palmer opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and the actress had previously revealed it was the ‘Spider-Man’ director’s involvement that piqued her interest in the picture - even though she was pregnant with her daughter at the time.

She told Variety: “Well, I mean, to get to work with Sam.

“And I said, ‘Sam, I'm pregnant. Is that okay?’ But of course, he can't say it's not. He was like, ‘This is great. Let’s do it.’ And I've got lots of exciting ideas for Christine and her evolution.

“He took me through the whole journey and it just sounded really fun and thoughtful and I was excited to come back.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ star added she relished the more physical aspects of the movie.

She said: “I love action. I love being physical. As an actor, I always feel like it gets me out of my head, and fun surprises come out of getting to just move. It was great to get to do that in this one a little bit more.

“And to wear a cool outfit. I was in scrubs last time – which were super comfortable; I'm not complaining at all. And I did miss them, but it was fun to be really just decked out.”

Raimi built his filmmaking reputation in the horror genre with 1981 cult classic 'The Evil Dead' and its two sequels starring Bruce Campbell as demon battling Ash Williams.