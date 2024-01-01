Halle Berry felt like a 'failure' at relationships

Halle Berry has admitted she has felt like a "failure" when it came to relationships.

The Catwoman star has opened up about the start of her relationship with singer/songwriter Van Hunt.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Halle revealed that she might not have "chosen" the musician if he hadn't pursued her during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Covid had just started, in the beginning of 2020, I was very alone with my kids, hunkered down in my house," the actress explained.

Halle said Van's brother, who she knew through a work colleague, had encouraged the musician to contact her after months of trying to set them up.

"Finally one day, once we got into Covid...he texted me, he didn't call, he texted, and was like 'Hey, my name is Van,'" she recalled. "So, we started that way, just talking through text messages, with nothing to lose, nothing to gain, who cared, we're in Covid. We're bored, so why not."

Halle, who has been married and divorced three times, went on to explain that although she enjoyed her conversations with Van and admired his music, it "never occurred" to her that they would date.

She added that she let the singer "lead" their romance in the beginning because "I really legit kind of didn't care because I was not looking, I wasn't interested, I thought I was a failure at it and I just wasn't trying to do it again."

"He was so gentle on his approach," she continued of her partner. "He made me feel seen and comfortable and there's no pressure and I just realised little by little, 'I like you,' and I looked forward to getting that ping every day that he sent me a message."

The Monster's Ball actress was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Halle confirmed her relationship with Van in September 2020.