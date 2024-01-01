Sally Field shares harrowing abortion story

Sally Field has shared her harrowing experience of getting an abortion when she was 17.

The 77-year-old screen icon reflected on seeking medical aid when she was a teenager after she discovered she had fallen pregnant.

Sharing her story in an Instagram video, the Mrs Doubtfire star said, "I had a family doctor who was a friend of the family, and he drove me and his wife and my mother in their brand new Cadillac to Tijuana.

"We parked on a really scrungy looking street, scary, and he parked about three blocks away and said, 'See that building down there?'. And he gave me an envelope with money, and I was to walk into that building and give them the cash and then come right back to him. And I guess he thought, if I were dying, maybe he could help me."

Sally went on to explain she was given hardly any anaesthetic and could feel "everything" and was in "pain".

As she continued her story, she shared that she realised she was being "molested" while the abortion was being conducted and she had to fight the effects of the anaesthetic to push the doctor off her.

She added, "So many young women, my generation of women, were going through this. And these are the things that women are going through now. When they're, you know, trying to get to another state, they don't have the money, they don't have the means that they don't know where they're going."

In an accompanying caption, the Hollywood star shared that she is endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz for the 2024 Presidential election as they have vowed to protect abortion rights.

In 2022, the case of Roe v Wade was overturned in the USA, damaging women's rights, 49 years after the original ruling that made abortion legal was passed.