Olivia Munn shares details of motherhood journey amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn has shared details of her motherhood journey amid her cancer battle.

The 44-year-old actress and her husband John Mulaney share a son named Malcolm who arrived in November 2021.

This summer, the couple welcomed a daughter named Méi via a surrogate.

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 just as she and John were planning to try for a second child - and her health battle is ongoing.

E! News quotes the Newsroom star telling a panel at Hello Sunshine's Shine Away Event on Saturday, "We really wanted a little girl, and right after that we got the diagnosis.

"We had already planned to turn my eggs into embryos because when you have eggs frozen, you really don't know the quality until they're turned into embryos. So we go through that, and out of all my 26, only five were good. We had four boys, one girl."

Olivia then convinced her doctor to harvest a final round of eggs before she began her cancer treatment.

She recalled a discussion she had with her husband, saying, "I was like, 'I know (the doctor) said we get one more girl and then we call it a day, but I won't feel good until we get two more. So I need you to just be on my side and let me go through this. I know I'm putting myself at risk, but I just have to do this.' And he said, 'I'll support whatever you want to do.'"

The treatment resulted in two more female embryos and their daughter arrived in September this year, and the actress joked, "Now we have Méi - and 26 more!"