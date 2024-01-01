Jamie Foxx opens up about health scare in standup show

Jamie Foxx made his long-awaited return to standup comedy in Atlanta over the weekend, where he opened up about his 2023 medical emergency.

The humorous but emotional one-man show was filmed for a Netflix special titled What Had Happened Was.

"It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day," Foxx told CBS Mornings host Gayle King, referring to using the mysterious ailment that left him hospitalised in April last year as material for the three-show run.

"It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. Yeah, we've got a great show in the room, but we don't know what they may laugh at, or what they may not laugh at," Foxx said.

"It's a personal journey, and I hope I never have to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, 'Knock, knock!'"

Foxx had previously announced the show in an Instagram post, sharing scant details about the engagement, but promising an evening "filled with humour, heart and inspiration".

Having witnessed the taping, King said she'd never seen a show where the audience is laughing and crying at the same time. "Only you could've done that," she told him.

King's clip ends with Foxx raising a toast to his loved ones, saying, "Let's sit back, watch it, and build toward a newer, brighter and healthier future."

Details about the streaming release for the special are still to be announced.