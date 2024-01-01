Pamela Anderson had 'depression for a couple of decades'

Pamela Anderson has revealed she had "depression for a couple of decades."

The Baywatch star spoke about the ups and downs of her career and personal life during an acceptance speech for the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival.

"I look at it now and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway," she said. "I don't know what happened in between, it's all a big blur. I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

The 57-year-old added, "I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more."

Pamela was also at the film festival to promote her film, The Last Showgirl, that tells the story of a showgirl in her 50s whose show closes after 30 years. She told how her part as C.J. Parker in the iconic show Baywatch, her subsequent appearance in Playboy, and her notorious sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee, led her to be able to play the role.

She said, "I don't think I could have played this character (in The Last Showgir)] if I wouldn't have the life that I had, so it was worth it. If I can continue working and using these struggles and challenges... I'll feel blessed."