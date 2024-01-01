Halle Berry slams ex-husband Eric Benet's sex addiction claims

Halle Berry has slammed her ex-husband Eric Benet's claims that he was a sex addict.

The actress, 58, was talking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast when she dissed her former husband.

"I had one husband who said he was a sex addict," she said. "But I don't f**king believe that s**t."

Although Halle didn't specifically name Eric, it was widely reported that he went to rehab in 2002 for sex addiction.

The couple started dating in 1999 and married in 2001. They separated in 2003 amidst rumours Eric had cheated on Halle several times during the course of their marriage.

At the time, Halle released a statement saying, "Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together. However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time."

In 2004, a year after they separated, Eric hit back at the reports. "I am not a sex addict," he said. "I am a person who...through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes."

Eric, now 57, married Manuela Testolini in 2011, and they share two daughters, Lucia Bella, 12, and Amoura Luna, 10.

Halle dated Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010, and the pair share daughter Nahla, 16. After the pair split, she dated Olivier Martinez, and the couple married in 2013, welcoming son Maceo, 11, later that year. They divorced in 2016.

Halle has been dating musician, Van Hunt, since 2020. The Catwoman star spoke earlier this week about how her current relationship is one of her longest.

"We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years, that's how big it was for me personally," she said. "He's had long relationships, not me...We both were scared. He was waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f**king shoe. Because I just can't get past that. It's been such a relief. 'OK, yes, I can do this relationship thing.' And he is my person and you just know it. And (he's) calm and he's what I've been dreaming of, searching for, needing."