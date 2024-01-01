Halle Berry shuts down rumour about sex scene in Monster's Ball

Halle Berry has shut down a long-standing rumour about a sex scene in the film Monster's Ball.

During an interview for Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, the actress took the opportunity to reject speculation that she and co-star Billy Bob Thornton were actually having sex in a particularly explicit sequence of the 2001 movie.

"We had this very explicit love scene. There's an urban legend that we were really f**king - and it's just not true," she insisted. "How are you going to do that with people and cameras rolling?"

Halle went on to fire back at moviegoers who assumed the sex scene "had to be real".

"It's secretly driven me mad all these years. I've heard many rumours... You can't just be a good actor and you can't just make that s**t look real," the 58-year-old continued.

In addition, Halle noted Billy was married to Angelina Jolie at the time.

"He had a wife, so - all respect," she stated. "I know Angie and she ain't signing off on that s**t."

Billy, who was wed to Angelina from 2000 until 2003, previously tackled the rumours during an appearance on Sway in the Morning back in 2012.

"No, we're actors. We do the job that we're required to do, and we were both very professional about it. It's not like you can't dream thought," he explained. "Halle's a great talent and a beautiful woman."

Monster's Ball received numerous accolades, with Halle taking home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance. She was the first African-American woman to the win the prize.

Elsewhere in the podcast conversation, Halle tackled some other pieces of gossip.

"I didn't date Spike Lee or Eddie Murphy, can I just clear that up? Those are rumours too," she declared. "As a woman you would feel so violated. There was some wrestler dude... I can't even remember his name now... I've never even met the guy, (and he) was talking about (how) he had sex with me. People really believed this.

"I've been married enough times, you don't need to add on things that haven't happened," the star added jokingly.