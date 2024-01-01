Al Pacino confirms he's just 'very good friends' with Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino has confirmed he is no longer dating Noor Alfallah.

The 84-year-old actor started dating the 30-year-old film producer in 2022, with the pair welcoming a son named Roman in June 2023.

While Al insisted he and Noor were "still together" after breakup rumours emerged in September 2023, in a recent interview, the Hollywood icon was asked whether he was in a relationship.

"No. I have friendship," he declared.

And in a statement issued to People on Monday, a representative for Al further clarified his status.

"Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman," they added.

The news comes after Noor was spotted leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles with writer/comedian Bill Maher, 68, over the weekend. Neither has commented on the paparazzi photos.

After Roman's birth, Noor filed for physical custody of the baby. She and Al have joint legal custody.

The Oscar-winning star, who has never married, is also father to Julie, 34, from his relationship with Jan Tarrant and 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia from his romance with Beverly D'Angelo.

Previously, he has dated the likes of Diane Keaton, Kathleen Quinlan, Penelope Ann Miller, and Lucila Polak.

And in his new memoir Sonny Boy, Al discussed why he has never been tempted to wed, calling marriage "an entrance to the pain train".

"I loved living together, and then... It depends on who you are getting along with. If you live together with someone, there's got to be... You have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion. So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with," he told People. "I have friends all over the place. I must say I'm very lucky with that."

Sonny Boy is now available to purchase.