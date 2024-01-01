It Ends With Us writer Colleen Hoover’s next movie revealed

An adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’ is reportedly in development.

After the success of the film adaptation of 'her 2016 romance novel It Ends With Us’ - which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni - the author’s 2022 book will also be adapted for the big screen at Universal Pictures after the studio won a bidding war for the story rights.

The story follows a woman whose relationship with a suave but abusive neurosurgeon is thrown into disarray when her first love unexpectedly re-enters her life, forcing her to make an impossible decision about her future.

The upcoming romance-drama is due to hit cinemas on 13 February 2026, though no director or actors are attached to the project yet.

Hoover’s first movie adaptation ‘It Ends With Us’ proved to be a smash-hit when it released to theatres in August, bringing in $340.7 million at the worldwide box office against a production budget of $25 million.

However, the picture was said to have become engulfed in chaos due to an alleged feud between Lively and her co-star Baldoni - who also directed the film.

The rumoured dispute between the two actors reportedly began after the ‘Gossip Girl’ star, 37, allegedly commissioned a separate version of the flick from ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ editor Shane Reid because she was unhappy with the director’s cut.

As a result of the rift, industry insiders have said a sequel with Lively and Baldoni - which would have adapted Hoover’s 2022 novel ‘It Starts With Us’ - is unlikely.

A source told Variety: "This is uncharted territory, and nobody has any idea of what a sequel could look like. There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

Insiders also claimed that main the cast and Hoover had fallen out with Baldoni due to his feud with Lively.

People was told: “All is not what it seems. There is much more to this story.

“The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”