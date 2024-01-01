Gladiator II set for Royal Film Performance

‘Gladiator II’ is set to get its world premiere at the 72nd Royal Film Performance, which is expected to be attended by Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity - which is headed by the two royals and supports thousands of people working in the UK’s entertainment industry - have teamed up to debut director Ridley Scott’s upcoming legacy sequel to the 2000 historical-epic on 13 November in London.

In a statement, the 86-year-old filmmaker said: “Ever since making ‘Gladiator’, year after year, I kept asking myself, “Is there a sequel?” After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.

“Making ‘Gladiator II’ endorsed Orson Welles’ quote that ‘filmmaking is the best train set a boy could ever have.’ This was the biggest train set I’ve ever driven.

“It feels only right that the UK premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organisation that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The event will be broadcast to 30 cinemas across the UK that are hosting Regional Premieres, and will include footage from the red carpet.

Managing Director of Paramount Pictures UK John Fletcher added: “We are hugely excited and honoured that ‘Gladiator II’ will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance.

“We feel this worthy charity is a fantastic partner for this hugely anticipated movie and on behalf of Paramount we look forward to welcoming everyone to what we hope will be a most memorable night.”

The blockbuster - which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Connie Nielsen - follows Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Roman Empire who is forced into slavery and eventually the Colosseum in an effort to restore glory to his home.