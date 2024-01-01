Jenna Fischer reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Jenna Fischer has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The Office actor shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday, "October is breast cancer awareness month. I never thought I'd be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with stage 1 triple positive breast cancer.

"After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free," she continued.

Fischer went on to share further details. After a routine mammogram in October 2023 she received "inconclusive results" and was sent for an ultrasound exam, at which doctors "found something" in her left breast. A biopsy revealed stage 1 triple positive breast cancer, and she began treatment the following month.

"Luckily my cancer was caught early and it hadn't spread to my lymph nodes or throughout my body," she said. "However because of the aggressive nature of triple positive breast cancer, it still required chemotherapy and radiation to be sure it didn't return."

Fischer began 12 rounds of chemo in February this year. During treatment, the actor who played Pam Beesly on the acclaimed TV show lost her hair, and opted for wigs and hats with hair.

"If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread," she reflected. "Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I'm so glad I did. Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done."